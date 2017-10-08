New York Giants wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. fractured his ankle in the team's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, while fellow receivers Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard also left the game with ankle injuries.

Injury Update: wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has a fractured ankle. — New York Giants (@Giants) October 8, 2017

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Beckham may need surgery, which could come Monday.

Giants confirm fractured ankle for Beckham. Say he may need surgery. Again, I'm told it's expected, possibly tomorrow. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 8, 2017

Beckham was carted off in the fourth quarter with a left ankle injury. It's the same ankle that he injured in the pre-season that had him miss some training camp time.

Earlier in the game both Marshall and Shepard left with ankle injuries on separate plays in the half and did not return.

The Giants lost to the Chargers 27-22, falling to 0-5 on the season.

Receiver Dwayne Harris was also injured in the Giants' loss.