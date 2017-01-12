WINDSOR, Ont. — Michael DiPietro made 36 saves through regulation and overtime, then turned aside all four shooters in the shootout as the Windsor Spitfires edged the Kitchener Rangers 3-2 on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Gabriel Vilardi had the winner for the Spitfires (26-8-5) while Logan Stanley and Aaron Luchuk scored in regulation. Jeremy Bracco picked up an assist in his first game against his old team after being traded from Kitchener to Windsor on Monday.

Connor Bunnaman scored twice — including the tying goal at 18:08 of the third period to force extra time — for the Rangers (22-14-4), who are on a four-game slide. Luke Opilka made 18 saves in a losing cause.

Windsor was 0 for 2 on the power play while Kitchener failed to score on three chances with the man advantage.

---

ICEDOGS 6 67's 3

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Johnny Corneil had a hat trick and Ben Jones had two goals and two assists as Ottawa doubled up Niagara.

Kirill Maksimov added a goal and an assist for the IceDogs (13-20-7), who got a 43-save effort from Stephen Dhillon.

Tye Felhaber struck twice while Sasha Chmelevski produced the other goal for the 67's (18-18-5). Leo Lazarev kicked out 37-of-42 shots in defeat.

---

STEELHEADS 2 BATTALION 1

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Jacob Cascagnette broke a 1-1 deadlock at 12:58 of the third as Mississauga edged the Battalion.

Scoley Dow also scored while Jacob Ingham made 19 saves for the Steelheads (16-16-8).

North Bay (16-21-3) got its lone goal from Riley Bruce. Julian Sime stopped 30-of-32 shots in defeat.

---

PETES 5 GENERALS 4 (OT)

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Zach Gallant scored twice and set up Jonathan Ang's winner 45 seconds into overtime as the Petes slipped past Oshawa.

Nikita Korostelev and Logan DeNoble also scored for Peterborough (23-13-4). Dylan Wells made 30 saves for the win while also picking up an assist.

Mason Kohn forced overtime with a goal at 18:33 of the third for the Generals (23-12-5), who got the rest of their offence from Matt Brassard, Allan McShane and Serron Noel. Jeremy Brodeur stopped 42 shots in a losing cause.

---