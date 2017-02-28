KITCHENER, Ont. — Giovanni Vallati's goal early in the third stood as the winner and the Kitchener Rangers withstood a late Guelph rally to edge the Storm 4-3 on Tuesday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Frank Hora and Dylan Di Perna had a goal and an assist apiece and Connor Bunnaman also scored for Kitchener (33-23-4), which was up 4-1 until midway through the third period.

Matt Hotchkiss led the Storm (20-34-5) with a goal and a helper. Liam Stevens and Nate Schnarr scored third-period goals.

Rangers goaltender Luke Richardson made 36 saves. Guelph's Anthony Popovic stopped 33 shots.