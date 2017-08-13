Ontario finishes with most medals as Canada Games comes to a close

WINNIPEG — Ontario swimmer Hanna Hendersen finished the Canada Games with a record 11 medals as the 50th anniversary of the event concluded on Sunday with the closing ceremony.

Hendersen's performance surpassed the previous high of nine medals won by Alberta's Ray Betuzzi at the 2005 Games in Regina.

The two-week long event saw over 4,000 young Canadian athletes compete in over 250 events in 16 sports.

Alberta's Cole Pratt along with Ontario's Graysen Bernard both earned 10 medals to become the most decorated male athletes in a single edition of the Games.

Ontario led the way with 212 total medals while British Columbia was second with 146 and Quebec third with 138.

Host province Manitoba surpassed its previous high for medals with 42.