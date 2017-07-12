Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is entering his 13th NFL season and will turn 34 in December, he admitted on Tuesday he's in the latter half of his career.

Rodgers, who threw 40 touchdowns to just seven interceptions last season, said his body has taken the same beating most quarterbacks his age have and he believes he still has plenty of time left.

"I think I'm on the back nine of my career," Rodgers told NFL Network. "But I think I'm just kind of starting the back nine. This will be my 10th year starting, I got to sit for three years. So I'm not the typical 13-year pro, having the opportunity to sit for three years and not take the wear and tear to learn the game."

Rodgers owns one Super Bowl title in his career, which came in 2010, and two MVP trophies. He's spent his entire career with the Packers and said he has no plans to leave the team during his career.

"I think we all have numbers," Rodgers said. "When I was a young player, I remember thinking as I looked at some of the older guys, if I got to five that'd be cool, or eight, or anything after 10 would be amazing. For me, I think the longevity is tied to being a Green Bay Packer.

"I'd like to finish my career in Green Bay."

The six-time Pro Bowl quarterback led the Packers to the NFC Championship last season after a 10-6 regular season. Rodgers believes the Packers have room to improve this season and thinks the team could reach Super Bowl if they can put together a stronger regular season.

"Well, we got to start faster," Rodgers said. "We didn't start fast last year, we lost four in a row in the middle there. We're a tough team to beat late in the season, as we've shown the last couple years. But we're really tough to beat at home, especially the last three, four, five years.

"We got to get those home playoff games again. We all feel like if we get that No. 1, No. 2 seed and it's coming through Green Bay in the playoffs, it makes it really tough on other teams."

Rodgers sits at 297 career touchdowns entering the 2017 season and, with just 72 interceptions, he's poised to beomce the first quarterback in NFL history to throw 300 touchdowns before throwing 100 interceptions. He currently sits first all-time with a career passer rating of 104.1.