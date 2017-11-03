NEW YORK — Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis has been fined $48,620 by the NFL for his hit Sunday on Tampa Bay wide receiver Adam Humphries.

Davis, the league's Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2014, posted on Instagram that he was unhappy with the fine and insisted the hit was legal. He was penalized for unnecessary roughness on the play, which was deemed a helmet-to-helmet hit.

Davis writes that if the hit was "illegal" then it's "time for me to retire!" He added that he was appealing the fine.

Miami's Kiko Alonso was docked $9,115 for his hit on Baltimore quarterback Joe Flacco, who suffered a concussion on the play. Dolphins defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh was not fined for either of his two unnecessary roughness penalties in that game, including one for shoving Ravens backup QB Ryan Mallett by the throat.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL