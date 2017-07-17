The Carolina Panthers surprisingly shook up their front office on Monday, announcing the firing of general manager Dave Gettleman.

Gettleman held the position since 2013.

“After much thought and a long evaluation of our football operations, I have decided to relieve Dave Gettleman of his duties as general manager,” team owner Jerry Richardson said in a release. “I want to thank Dave for the role he played in our success over the past four seasons. While the timing of this decision is not ideal, a change is needed.”

The Panthers missed the playoffs last season with a 6-10 record, a year after going 14-2 and reaching Super Bowl L where they ultimately fell, 24-10, to the Denver Broncos. Prior to last season, the team had reached the postseason in each year Gettleman was in charge.

A native of Boston, Gettleman has been involved in National Football League scouting departments for over 30 years, beginning with the Buffalo Bills in 1986. The 66-year-old Gettleman also spent time in the Broncos and New York Giants' scouting departments and was promoted to pro personnel director with the club in 1999.

Gettleman has two Super Bowl rings for his time with the Giants.