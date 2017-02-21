Mike Tolbert's days with the Carolina Panthers are over.

The team announced on Tuesday that they had released the three-time Pro Bowl fullback.

“I feel very fortunate to have coached Mike for nearly his entire career,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera said in a statement. “He was someone we targeted in 2012 because we felt he would be a good addition to our offense and he was very productive for us. He brought great energy and leadership to our locker room and I wish him the best.”

A nine-year pro out of Coastal Carolina, the 31-year-old Tolbert spent the past five seasons with the Panthers after four with the San Diego Chargers.

Tolbert appeared in all 16 games for the Panthers last season. He ran for 114 yards on 35 carries and registered 72 yards on 10 receptions. He had one receiving touchdown.