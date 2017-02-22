34m ago
Patterson expected back vs Celtics
TSN.ca Staff
Patrick Patterson is expected to make his return to the Toronto Raptors lineup Friday when they return from the All-Star break to host the Boston Celtics.
The Raptors returned to practice Wednesday and head coach Dwane Casey said the power forward had a good practice and should be good to go Friday.
Patterson has missed the Raptors' last six games, and 17 games total this season, with a knee injury. He will return to the lineup Friday as part of a revamped front court that will also feature the recently acquired Serge Ibaka.
The 27-year-old has averaged 7.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game in 40 appearances this season.