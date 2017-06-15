Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray revealed Thursday he missed the first two rounds of the postseason due to a torn hamstring sustained in warmups ahead of Game 1 of the team's first round series against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Marc-Andre Fleury was called upon to replace Murray, who was not able to dress again in the playoffs until Game 7 of the Penguins' second-round series against the Washington Capitals.

Fleury posted a 9-6 with a .924 save percentage and a 2.56 goals against average but was replaced by Murray in the first period of Game 3 against the Ottawa Senators in the Eastern Conference Final. Murray started every game in the playoffs from then on and backstopped the Penguins to their second straight Stanley Cup.

He finished the postseason with a 7-3 record, posting a .937 save percentage and 1.70 goals against average. He posted back-to-back shutouts in Games 5 and 6 against the Nashville Predators.

In the regular season, Murray posted a 32-10-4 record with a .923 save percentage and a 2.41 GAA.

Also on Thursday, Penguins forward Carl Hagelin confirmed Thursday that he broke his fibula late in the regular season and it never fully healed throughout the team’s run to a second consecutive Stanley Cup championship.

NHL.com’s Wes Crosby says Hagelin claims to have suffered the injury against the Winnipeg Jets on Mar. 8. The Swede played two nights later against the Edmonton Oilers, but went on to miss the remainder of the regular season and the first seven games of the playoffs.



Hagelin, now a two-time Stanley Cup champion, returned to action in Game 3 of the Penguins’ second-round series against the Washington Capitals. He missed three of the Penguins’ 18 remaining playoff games.

The 29-year-old was there when it counted and sealed the deal in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final with an empty-net goal to secure a 2-0 win over the Nashville Predators and the back-to-back titles.

Hagelin scored six goals and 22 points in 61 regular-season contests and added two goals in 15 games in the postseason.

While he says he won’t need surgery, Hagelin did tell Crosby that he’ll “need a little rest, though.”

