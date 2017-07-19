MIAMI — Daniel Nava tied a career high with four hits and the Philadelphia Phillies had a season-best 20 hits Wednesday to beat Miami 10-3 and win a road series for only the third time this season.

Nava singled in each of his first four at-bats, drove in two runs and hiked his average to .300.

Rookie Nick Williams had the first two triples of his career, while Freddy Galvis had three hits and scored three times. Cesar Hernandez and Tommy Joseph also had three hits apiece, and Maikel Franco drove in three runs.

Miami's Giancarlo Stanton hit his 30th homer to forge a tie with the Yankees' Aaron Judge for the major league lead in homers. Christian Yelich hit his ninth homer for the Marlins.

Both homers came against Nick Pivetta (3-5). He gave up three runs in 5 1/3 innings and threw two wild pitches in the third inning. Four relievers completed a seven-hitter.

Dan Straily (7-5) lost for the first time since June 5. He allowed four runs in five innings.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball