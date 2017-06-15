ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. — Pistons guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has been sentenced to a year of probation in a March traffic stop in suburban Detroit.

The Detroit Free Press reports (http://on.freep.com/2s4c7Bj ) Caldwell-Pope learned his punishment on Wednesday in a Rochester Hills courtroom after pleading guilty to allowing a person to drive under the influence. A charge of operating while intoxicated was dismissed.

Caldwell-Pope was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after police say he was spotted going about 45 mph (72 kilometres per hour) in a 25 mph (40 kph) zone about 2:50 a.m. March 29 in Auburn Hills. He was arrested after a field sobriety test. A further test showed he had a blood alcohol level of 0.08 per cent.

Caldwell-Pope continued to play for the team last season and is a restricted free agent.

___

Information from: Detroit Free Press, http://www.freep.com