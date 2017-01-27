BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Charle-Edouard D'Astous scored twice, including the winner, as the Rimouski Oceanic rallied past the Baie-Comeau Drakkar 5-3 on Thursday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League play.

Samuel Laberge and Emanuel Aucoin also scored in the third period as Rimouski (20-24-4) reeled off four unanswered goals. Tyler Boland had a goal in first period. Alexandre Lagace made 24 saves.

Jordan Martel had back-to-back goals for Baie-Comeau (16-24-6) and Noah Corson also found the back of the net. Justin Blanchette stopped 40 shots in net for the Drakkar.

The Oceanic went 2 for 6 on the power play and Baie-Comeau was 2 for 7 with the man advantage.