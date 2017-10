QMJHL: Dion has three points as Foreurs beat Drakkar

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Yan Dion had two goals and an assist and Eienne Montpetit stopped 36 shots to lift the Val-d'Or Foreurs past the Baie-Comeau Drakkar 6-2 on Thursday night in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Jeremy Michel, David Noel, Adam Cheezo and Mathieu Nadeau rounded out the attack for the Foreurs (2-3-1).

Christopher Benoit and Jordan Martel scored for Baie-Comeau (2-3-0). Justin Blanchette turned aside 29 shots.

Val-d'Or's Alexandre Couture was ejected in the third period after a major penalty for checking from behind.

The Foreurs went 1 for 5 on the power play while the Drakkar were 1 for 6.

OCEANIC 4 SCREAMING EAGLES 1

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Yannik Bertrand and Dmitry Zavgorodniy each had a goal and two assists as the Oceanic toppled Cape Breton.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous and Maxim Trepanier also chipped in for Rimouski (3-1-1).

Drake Batherson replied for the Screaming Eagles (3-3-0).

Colten Ellis made 26 saves for the Oceanic. Kevin Mandolese kicked out 25 shots for Cape Breton.