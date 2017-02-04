BOISBRIAND, Que. — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored his second goal of the game 24 seconds into overtime and added two assists as the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada edged the Val-d'Or Foreurs 5-4 on Saturday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Alexandre Alain had two goals and an assist for the Armada (30-15-6) with TJ Melancon chipping in with a goal and two helpers. Samuel Montembeault made 18 saves in net.

Charley Graaskamp led Val-d'Or (22-25-4) with two goals and an assist. Jake Smith and Sean O'Brien rounded out the attack while Etienne Montpetit turned aside 19 shots.

Blainville-Boisbriand went 2 for 4 on the power play and the Foreurs were scoreless on their two chances.

---

SEA DOGS 7 SCREAMING EAGLES 0

SYDNEY, N.S. — Julien Gauthier had a goal and three assists while Callum Booth stopped 17 shots as Saint John shut out the Screaming Eagles for its seventh straight win.

Mathieu Joseph struck twice and added a helper for the Sea Dogs (33-12-4). Jakub Zboril, Samuel Dove-McFalls, Joe Veleno and Simon Bourque supplied the rest of the offence.

Kevin Mandolese kicked out 26-of-33 shots in net for Cape Breton (29-19-4).

---

HUSKIES 4 DRAKKAR 1

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Rafael Harvey-Pinard scored the winner in the second period to lift Rouyn-Noranda over the Drakkar.

Jeremy Lauzon, Antoine Waked and Martins Dzierkals rounded out the attack for the Huskies (32-13-6).

Matteo Pietroniro replied on the power play for Baie-Comeau (17-27-7).

---

OLYMPIQUES 3 CATARACTES 2 (OT)

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Zack MacEwen scored the winner in overtime as Gatineau edged the Cataractes for its third straight win.

Daniel Del Paggio and Vitalii Abramov gave the Olympiques (22-26-4) a 2-0 lead in the first period.

Samuel Blier and Samuel Bucek answered for Shawnigan (33-13-4).

---

OCEANIC 4 REMPARTS 1

QUEBEC CITY — Maxim Trepanier had the winner on the power play early in the second period to lift Rimouski past the Remparts.

Denis Mikhnin, Tyler Boland and Daniel Hardie also chipped in for the Oceanic (23-26-4).

Olivier Garneau scored the lone goal for Quebec (26-22-4).

---

TIGRES 7 PHOENIX 2

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Pascal Laberge struck twice and Bradley Lalonde had a goal and three assists as the Tigres routed Sherbrooke.

Andrew Smith, Austin Eastman, Lucas Thierus and Alexandre Goulet also scored for Victoriaville (27-18-6).

Thomas Gregoire and Yaroslav Alexeyev had goals for the Phoenix (20-28-3), who dropped their fourth in a row.

---