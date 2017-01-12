QUEBEC — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored once and set up two more goals as the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada downed the Quebec Remparts 4-1 on Thursday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

The Columbus Blue Jackets prospect has six points in two games since joining the Armada after returning from the world junior championships, where he took silver with Canada. The third-overall pick from the 2016 NHL draft had only 18 points in 20 games with Cape Breton prior to being traded from the Screaming Eagles to Blainville-Boisbriand on Jan. 6.

Yvan Mongo and TJ Melancon had a goal and an assist apiece and Alexandre Alain scored once to round out the offence for the Armada (24-11-6), who are 4-0-1 in their last five games.

Mathieu Ayotte found the back of the net for the Remparts (21-18-4).

Samuel Montembault made 19 saves for the win as Evgeny Kiselev stopped 34-of-38 shots in defeat.

Blainville-Boisbriand went 2 for 2 on the power play while Quebec failed to score on its only chance with the man advantage.

---

OCEANIC 3 CATARACTES 2

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Denis Mikhnin's second goal of the opening period stood up as the winner as Rimouski held on to beat the Cataractes.

Dominic Cormier also scored in the first as the Oceanic (18-21-3) built up a 3-0 lead. Alexandre Lagace made 38 saves for the victory.

Brandon Gignac and Cameron Askew scored to bring Shawinigan (27-11-2) within a goal. Mikhail Denisov was beaten three times on 20 shots.

---