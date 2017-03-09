SHERBROOKE, Que. — Luke Green set up two goals, then scored 1:20 into overtime as the Sherbrooke Phoenix edged the Chicoutimi Sagueneens 3-2 on Thursday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Kevin Gilbert and Nicolas Poulin scored in regulation for the Phoenix (25-34-4), who are now one point behind the Rimouski Oceanic for final playoff spot.

Brendan Cregan made 28 saves for the victory.

Nicolas Roy struck twice for the Sagueneens (35-23-5), who have already clinched a playoff spot. Julio Billia stopped 22-of-25 shots in defeat.

Sherbrooke went 0 for 1 with the man advantage while Chicoutimi went the entire game without a power play.