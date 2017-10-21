QMJHL: Henley scores winner as Foreurs get past Titan

VAL-D'OR, Que. — David Henley had the winner as the Val-d'Or Foreurs scored four consecutive goals to defeat the Acadie-Bathurst Titan 4-1 on Saturday night in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Adam Cheezo, Maxim Mizyurin and Nicolas Ouellet supplied the rest of the offence for the Foreurs (6-5-1).

Noah Dobson opened the scoring for Acadie-Bathurst (5-5-4).

Jonathan Lemieux turned aside 35 shots for the win in net as Dominik Tmej made 20 saves in defeat.

The Titan's Jeffrey Truchon-Viel was given a match penalty for checking to the head at 6:34 of the second period.

Val-d'Or went 1 for 5 on the power play and Acadie-Bathurst was 0 for 2.

---

MOOSEHEADS 3 PHOENIX 1

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Maxime Fortier scored the winner while shorthanded and added an empty netter as Halifax got past the Phoenix.

Filip Zadina opened the scoring in the first for the Mooseheads (8-3-2). Alexis Gravel turned away 26 shots for the win in net.

Benjamin Tardif replied for Sherbrooke (6-5-3) as Evan Fitzpatrick made 16 saves.

---

ISLANDERS 4 CATARACTES 2

CHARLOTTETOWN — Olivier Desjardins had the game-winning goal for the Islanders as they doubled up Shawinigan.

Gregor MacLeod, Saku Vesterinen and Matthew Grouchy rounded out the attack for Charlottetown (5-6-1). Matthew Welsh stopped 13 shots.

Vasily Glotov and Samuel Asselin scored for the Cataractes (3-8-1), who got 29 saves from Mikhail Denisov.

---

SAGUENEENS 4 SEA DOGS 3 (SO)

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Samuel Houde scored the only goal of the shootout as Chicoutimi topped the Sea Dogs.

Olivier Galipeau, German Rubtsov and Jeremy Diotte had goals in regulation for the Sagueneens (4-6-2).

Cole Reginato struck twice for Saint John with Bailey Webster adding the other.

Alexis Shank turned away 34 shots and all four shooters in the shootout for Chicoutimi. Alex D'Orio made 31 saves for Saint John.

---

HUSKIES 3 OLYMPIQUES 1

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Peter Abbandonato scored the winner while shorthanded and Samuel Harvey made 34 saves as the Huskies toppled Gatineau.

Felix Bibeau and Mathieu Boucher also chipped in for Rouyn-Noranda (8-1-3).

Mitchell Balmas had a power-play goal for the Olympiques (4-5-2) and Tristan Berube turned aside 25 shots.

---