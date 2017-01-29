RIMOUSKI, Que. — Dylan Montcalm and Tyler Boland both had a goal and three assists as the Rimouski Oceanic slipped past the Halifax Mooseheads 5-4 on Sunday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous struck twice for the Oceanic (22-24-4) and Carson MacKinnon added the other. Jimmy Lemay made 27 saves.

Jake Coughler, Ben Higgins, Maxime Fortier and Otto Somppi supplied the offence for Halifax (23-22-4). Blade Mann-Dixon stopped 27 shots.

Rimouski was 3 for 8 on the power play while the Mooseheads scored once on two chances with the man advantage.

---

SEA DOGS 5 ISLANDERS 2

CHARLOTTETOWN — Nathan Noel scored the winner on the power play late in the second period as Saint John toppled the Islanders for its fifth straight win.

Mathieu Joseph, shorthanded, Bailey Webster and Cole Reginato also chipped for the Sea Dogs (31-12-4) and Samuel Dove-McFalls had an empty netter.

Pascal Aquin and Filip Chlapik found the back of the net for Charlottetown (29-15-3), which suffered its first regulation loss in seven games.

---

SAGUENEENS 4 OLYMPIQUES 0

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Julio Billia stopped all 34 shots he faced as the Sagueneens blanked Gatineau.

Joey Ratelle scored twice, including an empty-net goal 18:29 into the third period, and German Rubstov and Olivier Galipeau also scored for Chicoutimi (25-19-4).

Mathieu Bellemare made 24 saves for the Olympiques (19-26-4).

---

CATARACTES 3 DRAKKAR 2

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Samuel Girard scored the go-ahead goal 19:29 into the third period to lift the Cataractes over Baie-Comeau.

Brandon Gignac, on a power play, and Dennis Yan also scored for Shawinigan (32-13-3). Girard added an assist for a two-point night.

Vincent Deslauriers and Gabriel Fortier had goals for the Drakkar (17-25-6).

---