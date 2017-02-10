GATINEAU, Que. — Zack MacEwen had two goals and two assists while Tristan Berube stopped all 25 shots he faced as the Gatineau Olympiques shut out the Moncton Wildcats 5-0 on Friday night for their fifth straight win in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Matthew Thorpe, Mitchell Balmas and Shawn Boudrias also scored for Gatineau (24-26-4).

Matthew Waite stopped 40 shots for the Wildcats (13-35-3), who had their franchise-record winless streak extended to 18 games (0-15-3). Moncton's longest winless streak had been 13 games from the 1995-96 season.

The Olympiques were 1 for 4 on the power play while Moncton was scoreless on three attempts.

---

TITAN 8 CATARACTES 2

BATHURST, N.B. — Vladimir Kuznetsov and Antoine Morand had a goal and three assists apiece as the Titan routed Shawinigan.

Daniil Miromanov, Jeffrey Truchon-Viel, Cole Rafuse, Jordan Maher, Adam Holwell and Christophe Boivin supplied the rest of the offence for Acadie-Bathurst (28-20-5).

Dennis Yan and Tommy Cardinal scored for the Cataractes (33-14-4).

---

ISLANDERS 4 MOOSEHEADS 3

CHARLOTTETOWN — Daniel Sprong struck twice as the Islanders edged Halifax for their fifth straight win.

Nicolas Meloche scored the winner and Filip Chlapik had a power-play goal for Charlottetown (34-15-3).

Cooper Jones, Connor Moynihan and Ben Higgins, on the power play, found the back of the net for the Mooseheads (24-24-5).

---

SEA DOGS 4 VOLTIGEURS 1

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Simon Bourque had a goal and two assists to lift the Sea Dogs over Drummondville for their ninth straight win.

Joe Veleno, Spencer Smallman and David Comeau also chipped in for Saint John (35-12-4).

Andrew Shewfelt opened the scoring for the Voltigeurs (21-26-5), who dropped their seventh in a row.

---

SCREAMING EAGLES 4 PHOENIX 1

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Giovanni Fiore scored once and added two assists as Cape Breton toppled the Phoenix.

Ross MacDougall, Phelix Martineau and Tyler Hylland rounded out the attack for the Screaming Eagles (30-19-4).

Nicolas Poulin replied on the power play for Sherbrooke (20-30-3), which dropped its sixth straight.

---

ARMADA 4 HUSKIES 3

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Pierre-Luc Dubois had a goal and two assists to lead the Armada over Rouyn-Noranda for their third straight win.

Alexandre Alain, Connor Bramwell and TJ Melancon rounded out the attack for Blainville-Boisbriand (31-15-6).

Mathieu Boucher, Antoine Waked and Alexandre Fortin scored for the Huskies (32-14-7).

---

SAGUENEENS 6 FOREURS 1

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Olivier Galipeau had a pair of goals as the Sagueneens downed Val-d'Or.

Joey Ratelle, Frederic Allard, Zachary Lavigne and Brendan Hamelin supplied the rest of the offence for Chicoutimi (30-19-6).

Tyler Higgins scored the lone goal for the Foreurs (22-27-5), who dropped their eighth straight.

---

TIGRES 4 OCEANIC 3

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Alexandre Goulet and Ivan Kosorenkov had a goal and an assist apiece for Victoriaville as it snapped the Oceanic's four-game winning streak.

Jimmy Huntington and Felix Lauzon also scored for the Tigres (28-19-6).

Denis Mikhnin, Samuel Laberge and Daniel Hardie found the back of the net for Rimouski (23-27-4).

---