SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Nicolas Poulin scored twice, including the go-ahead goal late in the third period, as the Sherbrooke Phoenix beat the Saint John Sea Dogs 5-4 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Thursday.

Poulin's second of the game at 17:53 of the third broke a 4-4 tie. He also had an assist for a three-point night. Yaroslav Alexeyev, Hugo Roy and Benjamin Tardif also scored for the Phoenix (7-8-5).

Anthony Boucher, Matt Green, Kevin Gursoy and Radim Salda scored for the Sea Dogs (4-12-5), who have lost four straight.

Evan Fitzpatrick turned aside 31 shots for Sherbrooke. Alex D'Orio made 34 saves for Saint John.

The Phoenix were 0 for 5 on the power play while the Sea Dogs scored once on four chances with the man advantage.

---

DRAKKAR 3 MOOSEHEADS 2

HALIFAX — Jean-Simon Belanger's second-period goal stood as the winner as Baie-Comeau edged the Mooseheads.

Ivan Chekhovich and Isaiah Gallo-Demetris also scored for the Drakkar (9-9-1).

Otto Somppi and Benoit-Olivier Groulx scored for Halifax (11-6-3).

The Mooseheads Filip Zadina was given a match penalty for checking from behind at 16:43 of the third period.

---

TITAN 5 TIGRES 1

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Ethan Crossman scored twice as Acadie-Bathurst defeated the Tigres.

Dawson Theede had a goal and two assists and Cole Rafuse and Michal Ivan also scored for the Titan (10-5-5). Keenan MacIsaac chipped in with three assists.

Jerome Gravel scored for Victoriaville (9-9-1).

---

REMPARTS 6 OCEANIC 3

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Luke Kirwan scored a hat trick and Christian Huntley had four assists as Quebec doubled up the Oceanic.

Sam Dunn had a goal and two assists and Louis-Filip Cote and Matthew Boucher also scored for the Remparts (14-5-1).

Yannik Bertrand led Rimouski (14-5-1) with two goals. Dmitry Zavgorodniy had the other. Dominic Cormier chipped in with two helpers.

---