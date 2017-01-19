HALIFAX — Nicolas Roy scored twice on the power play in regulation and then added the only goal of the shootout as the Chicoutimi Sagueneens edged the Halifax Mooseheads 4-3 on Thursday night in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Frederic Allard had a power-play goal of his own in the third period for the Sagueneens (23-18-3). Julio Billia stopped 23 shots in net.

Jake Coughler, Connor Moynihan and Nico Hischier, on the power play, supplied the offence for Halifax (21-20-4). Alexis Gravel turned aside 42 shots.

Chicoutimi was 3 for 6 on the power play while the Mooseheads converted once on six opportunities.