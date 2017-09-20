Jake LaMotta has died.

The man who was the inspiration behind Martin Scorsese's 1980 classic Raging Bull was 95. His daughter confirmed his death in a Facebook posting.

Born in The Bronx, LaMotta became famous for a six-bout series with "Sugar" Ray Robinson in which LaMotta only won a single fight, but it was Robinson's first career loss.

LaMotta was suspended by the New York Athletic Commission for suspicion of throwing a fight against Billy Fox in which LaMotta was knocked out in the fourth round. LaMotta would later admit to throwing the fight in an attempt to curry favour with the mafia.

He won the middleweight title on June 26, 1949 in Detroit when he defeated Marcel Cedan. He would lose the title in his final match against Robinson on February 14, 1951. Nicknamed "The St. Valentine's Day Massacre," Robinson won by a 13th-round technical knockout, but was unable to knock LaMotta down at any point during the fight.

LaMotta ended his career with a professional record of 83-19-4.

After his retirement, LaMotta embarked on a comedy career and appeared in a number of films, including 1961's The Hustler starring Paul Newman.

In 1981, Scorsese made Raging Bull based on LaMotta's 1970 memoirs, Raging Bull: My Story. LaMotta was memorably played by Robert De Niro, who earned an Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance.

LaMotta is survived by four daughters and Denise, his seventh wife.