THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — The Los Angeles Rams placed the franchise tag on cornerback Trumaine Johnson for the second straight year Wednesday.

The Rams made the move shortly before the deadline. Johnson and the team can negotiate a long-term deal until July 15, or he can play next season under the franchise tender as the NFL's highest-paid cornerback.

Although Johnson has never made a Pro Bowl or an All-Pro team, he is a solid cover cornerback for the Rams' defence, which ranked ninth in the NFL last year.

He had just one interception last season after getting seven in 2015. Johnson also had 57 tackles while making $13.952 million in 2016.

Johnson has 15 interceptions in his first four NFL seasons. He will continue to have a key role for the Rams under new defensive co-ordinator Wade Phillips, who often relies on solid cornerbacks to handle one-on-one assignments.

Johnson is particularly valuable to the Rams with uncertainty at the other cornerback spot. The Rams lost Janoris Jenkins to the New York Giants with a lucrative free-agent deal before last season.

E.J. Gaines and undrafted free agents Troy Hill and Michael Jordan all played opposite Johnson with moderate success last season for the Rams.

Johnson is the first cornerback to receive the franchise tag in back-to-back seasons since Charles Woodson, who got it from the Oakland Raiders in 2004-05.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL