The look of concern on the faces of Delon Wright’s Raptors teammates and coaches said it all.



Wright was forced to leave Wednesday’s game in the second quarter after colliding with Pelicans centre DeMarcus Cousins and injuring his right shoulder – the same shoulder he had surgery on in August of 2016.

The extent of the injury is not yet known, but Wright appeared to be in significant pain as he was helped to the locker room. He will be re-evaluated when the team returns to Toronto on Thursday, according to the Raptors.

The third-year point guard had been playing the best basketball of his young career after taking over as Kyle Lowry’s primary backup following the off-season trade of Cory Joseph. Averaging 8.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 21.7 minutes – all career-bests – through 13 games, Wright was coming off a season-high tying 14 points in Tuesday’s upset win over Houston.

Wright dislocated that same shoulder in the Las Vegas Summer League back in July of 2016. After undergoing arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn labrum, he was sidelined for five months, including the first half of last season.

If the 25-year-old is forced to miss time, Fred VanVleet would take over as Toronto’s backup point guard. VanVleet is averaging 4.1 points and 2.0 assists in 13 games as a sophomore this season. The Raptors could also recall guard Lorenzo Brown from the G-League. Brown, one of the team’s two-way players, is allowed 45 days of NBA service time without counting towards Toronto’s salary cap or its 15-man roster, which currently stands at 14.