The Toronto Raptors have acquired Serge Ibaka with the Orlando Magic in exchange for Terrence Ross and a future first-round pick. According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo Sports, that pick will be the later of their two, 2017 first-rounders.

.@Raptors have acquired Serge Ibaka from Orlando in exchange for Terrence Ross and a future first-round draft pick. #WeTheNorth — RaptorsMR (@RaptorsMR) February 14, 2017

Toronto will send lower of its two first-round picks to Orlando in 2017, league sources tell @TheVertical. Toronto has the Clippers' pick. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 14, 2017

The Raptors held two first-round picks in this summer's draft, their own and the Los Angeles Clippers' selection, acquired from the Milwaukee Bucks in the summer of 2015 as part of the Greivis Vasquez deal.

Ibaka, 27, is set to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer. By trading for him, the Raptors now hold his Larry Bird rights, which allows a team to exceed the salary cap in re-signing one of its own players.

A native of Congo, Ibaka brings needed size to the Toronto frontcourt. In 56 games this season, Ibaka is averaging 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 30.5 minutes a night.

Ross was originally taken in the first round of the 2012 NBA Draft (12th overall) out of Washington. He has three years remaining on his current deal at a total of $31 million.

Toronto thank you for all the memories, thanks to the amazing fans. Couldn't of been drafted to a better city. Thanks to to my team. All luv — Terrence Ross (@T_DotFlight31) February 14, 2017

The Portland native was the winner of the 2013 Slam Dunk Contest.

In 54 game this season - all off the bench - Ross is averaging 10.4 points and 2.6 rebounds in 22.4 minutes a night. He's shooting .375 from beyond the arc.