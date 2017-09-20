Ottawa Redblacks starting quarterback Drew Tate will be in uniform Friday night when the Redblacks battle the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, but is still unlikely to start, according to general manager Marcel Desjardins.

Backups Ryan Lindley and Danny Collins took all the reps at practice Wednesday, according to TSN's Brent Wallace.

On Monday, the team listed Tate as out week-to-week with an arm-shoulder injury suffered on Sunday in a win over the Montreal Alouettes.

The 32-year-old Tate was putting up solid numbers when he left in the second quarter, throwing for 185 yards with one touchdown and one interception on 21/29 passing. Lindley came in to finish the game and will likely get the start in Week 14 if Tate can't go.

Regular starting pivot Trevor Harris has been sidelined since Sept. 9 after suffering a shoulder injury against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Ottawa sits first in the East Division with a 5-7-1 record. You can watch them play the Blue Bombers in Winnipeg Friday night on TSN 1/3/5 and TSN GO starting at 8pm ET/5pm PT.