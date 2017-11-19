Report: Als ask to speak to Lions' coaches

The Montreal Alouettes have requested permission to speak to a number of BC Lions coaches, according to Herb Zurkowsky of the Montreal Gazette.

The Alouettes are searching for a head coach for next season after general manager Kavis Reed finished last season as the interim head coach. Jacques Chapdelaine was fired as head coach 11 games into his first season coaching the Als.

Khari Jones is the Lions offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, and Mark Washington is the team's defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach.

Also on the staff with previous head coaching experience is receivers coach Marcel Bellefeuille. RDS' Didier Ormejuste previously reported that Bellefeuille is on the Alouettes' wish list for their head coaching vacancy.