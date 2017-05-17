Report: Ball may only work out for Lakers

Lonzo Ball may only provide one team with a private workout before the NBA Draft - the Los Angeles Lakers.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reports Ball is undecided whether he will work out for other teams and a source close to Ball said that is has "been clear from the start our desired destination is Los Angeles."

Ball, a native of Chino Hills, California spent the season playing for UCLA. He averaged 14.6 points, 7.6 assists and six rebounds per game.

The Boston Celtics won the first overall pick in the draft lottery on Tuesday but may not get an up close look at the 19-year-old guard.

ESPN lists Markelle Fultz, Ball, De'Aaron Fox, Josh Jackson and Jayson Tatum as candidates to be selected first overall.

The Lakers will select second and 28th overall in the first round of the draft.

Ball gained notoriety in the NCAA tournament as his outspoken father, LaVar Ball, made headlines.