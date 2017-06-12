The Arizona Coyotes now have a single owner.

Arizona Sports' Craig Morgan reports that majority shareholder Andrew Barroway has gained full control of the team, buying out the other members of the IceArizona group.

Among those bought out by Barroway are team president and CEO Anthony LeBlanc, president of hockey operations Gary Drummond and alternate governor George Gosbee.

A Philadelphia-based hedge fund manager, Barroway bought a 51 per-cent stake in the club in late 2014. The IceArizona group had purchased the team from the National Hockey League in the summer of 2013.

Morgan also reports that there are at least two groups interested in buying a stake or even all of the team from Barroway. At this time, however, it does not appear that Barroway is looking for other investors.

Next on the agenda will be a new arena for Barroway. The team is interested in partnering with Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver on a downtown arena, but Morgan notes that talk of any sort of partnership with the Suns would be premature.

And the future of captain Shane Doan could come into play with the change in ownership. Now 40 and still undecided about whether to return for a 22nd NHL season, Morgan notes that Doan was particularly close with Gosbee. Whether or not that will affect Doan's decision-making remains to be seen.