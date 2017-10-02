The 3-1 Buffalo Bills are expected be without starting wide receiver Jordan Matthews until November.

According to Sal Capaccio of WGR 550, Matthews will undergo thumb surgery and miss a month of action as he recovers.

Matthews was injured in the Bills 23-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. He caught two passes for 10 yards and a touchdown before exiting.

The 25-year-old was acquired by the Bills from the Philadelphia Eagles in the preseason. He owns 10 receptions for 162 yards and a touchdown in four games with the team.

Matthews missed the three of the team's four preseason games due to a chest injury.