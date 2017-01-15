1h ago
Report: Blue Jays nearing deal with Bautista
TSN.ca Staff
The Toronto Blue Jays have emerged at the front of the pack in the quest to retain the services of outfielder Jose Bautista, according to a report from MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez.
A source close to the situation tells Sanchez the Jays are nearing a deal with the 36-year-old veteran.
Bautista rejected the Blue Jays' $17.2 million qualifying offer in the middle of November. The Jays will receive draft pick compensation should he sign with another team.
The longtime Jays slugger hit .234 with 22 home runs and 69 runs batted in and an OBP of .366 in 116 games last season.