The Arizona Cardinals received bad news on the injury front Monday, with the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reporting running back David Johnson is expected to miss an extended period of time after injuring his wrist in Week 1.

Sources: #AZCardinals RB David Johnson (wrist) is expected to miss an extended period of time. Getting more opinions, but an IR candidate. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 11, 2017

Rapoport added that Injured Reserve is a possibility for Johnson. Two players per team can be pulled off injured reserve after a period of eight weeks, the rest are out for the season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported surgery on the injured wrist is possible, and a decision is expected in the next couple of days.

Cardinals RB David Johnson meeting with wrist specialists and surgery is possible, per source. Decision expected in 24-48 hours. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 11, 2017

Johnson was injured in the third quarter of the Cardinals' Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions after a hit from Glover Quin. He returned after the hit for one play, but fumbled the ball before exiting the game for good.

A top fantasy pick, the 25-year-old finished last season with 293 carries for 1,239 yards and 16 touchdowns, and 80 receptions for 879 yards and four touchdowns.