Toronto Raptors fans can put hopes of a Vince Carter reunion aside for now. The 40-year old has agreed to a one-year, $8 million deal with the Sacramento Kings according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

It will be Carter's 20th season in the NBA.

Last season, Carter averaged 8.0 points per game to go along with 3.1 rebounds for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Carter is remembered for his six-plus seasons with the Raptors at the start of his career. Nicknamed "Vinsanity," he dazzled the Air Canada Centre with high-flying dunks and big-time shots.

After Carter became unhappy with Raptors' management, the two sides had a messy falling out in the middle of the 2004-05 season. After averaging 22.5 PPG the previous season, Carter was scoring at a clip of 15.9 PPG for the first 20 games in 2004. Questions emerged about Carter's commitment to the Raptors and he was soon traded to the New Jersey Nets. In the 57 games he played with the Nets that season, he averaged 27.5 PPG.

Over the years, boos in the Air Canada Centre have been more faint and there was even talk of Carter potentially finishing his career as a Raptor. However, that was put to bed with Thursday's news.

Carter's new team, the Sacramento Kings, have had a busy off-season. They have brought in established veterans like George Hill and Zach Randolph to surround their young core. While they may not be championship contenders at the moment, Carter has a chance to play big minutes and mentor younger players.

He is currently the oldest player in the NBA.