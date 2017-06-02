Free-agent-to-be point guard Kyle Lowry and the Raptors have already had contact, according to a report from ESPN.

Head coach Dwane Casey and shooting guards DeMar DeRozan and Norman Powell attended a meeting with Lowry earlier this week, which reportedly took place in the Bay Area.

ESPN also states that DeRozan flew from his home in Los Angeles that day to meet with Lowry.

Other than Lowry’s soon to be free agent status, sources tell ESPN that Casey also intended the meeting to “expose his players to NBA Finals culture.” Casey and Powell were in attendance at Game 1 Thursday night to see the Golden State Warriors demolish the Cleveland Cavaliers 113-91.

After the Raptors’ season came to an end, Lowry declined his player option for next year, making him an unrestricted free agent as of July 1. Lowry averaged a career-best 22.4 points per game on 46.4 per cent from the field last season but missed significant time because of an injury to his right wrist. His production declined in the playoffs, scoring 15.8 points per game, 6.6 fewer than his regular season total.

The Raptors ended their season in disappointing fashion as they were swept in the conference semi-finals by the Cleveland Cavaliers.