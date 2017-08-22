10m ago
Report: Cavaliers, Celtics nearing Irving-Thomas deal
TSN.ca Staff
The Cleveland Cavaliers are nearing a blockbuster deal to send starting point guard Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The compensation is still being worked on according to Wojnarowski.
Shams Charania of The Vertical is reporting that the Cavaliers and Boston Celtics are engaged in active trade discussion centered on Irving and fellow point guard Isaiah Thomas.
Reports arose earlier this off-season that Irving,