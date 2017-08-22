The Cleveland Cavaliers are nearing a blockbuster deal to send starting point guard Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The compensation is still being worked on according to Wojnarowski.

Shams Charania of The Vertical is reporting that the Cavaliers and Boston Celtics are engaged in active trade discussion centered on Irving and fellow point guard Isaiah Thomas.

Cleveland and Boston engaged in active trade discussions centered on Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas, league sources tell The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 22, 2017

Reports arose earlier this off-season that Irving,