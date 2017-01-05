20m ago
Report: Cavs close to acquiring Korver
TSN.ca Staff
The NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers have apparently found their replacement for injured three-point man J.R. Smith.
According to the Vertical’s Shams Charania, the Cavs are close to acquiring veteran shooter Kyle Korver from the Atlanta Hawks.
In terms of compensation, ESPN's Brian Windhorst says Cleveland will send a protected first-round pick in the 2019 Draft along with Mike Dunleavy over to Atlanta in the deal. Windhorst adds that acquiring Korver should reduce the Cavs' payroll.
Smith suffered what the Cavs referred to as a “complex fracture” of his right thumb in a win against the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 21 and may miss the remainder of the regular season.
Korver, 35, is one of the best three-point shooters in the league and should mesh well in Cleveland’s offensive scheme that rewards perimeter players with open looks.
In 15 seasons, Korver has averaged 43 per cent from behind the arc.