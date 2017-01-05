The NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers have apparently found their replacement for injured three-point man J.R. Smith.

According to the Vertical’s Shams Charania, the Cavs are close to acquiring veteran shooter Kyle Korver from the Atlanta Hawks.

Vertical Sources with @ShamsCharania: Atlanta is finalizing a deal to send guard Kyle Korver to the Cleveland Cavaliers. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) January 6, 2017

In terms of compensation, ESPN's Brian Windhorst says Cleveland will send a protected first-round pick in the 2019 Draft along with Mike Dunleavy over to Atlanta in the deal. Windhorst adds that acquiring Korver should reduce the Cavs' payroll.

Cavs will be sending 2019 protected 1st to Atlanta and Mike Dunleavy in deal. sources said. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) January 6, 2017

As I have this pieced together at moment, Cavs will get Kyle Korver and actually reduce their payroll. But costs them a 1st. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) January 6, 2017

Smith suffered what the Cavs referred to as a “complex fracture” of his right thumb in a win against the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 21 and may miss the remainder of the regular season.

Korver, 35, is one of the best three-point shooters in the league and should mesh well in Cleveland’s offensive scheme that rewards perimeter players with open looks.

In 15 seasons, Korver has averaged 43 per cent from behind the arc.