According to multiple reports, the Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to trade Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics for Isaiah Thomas. The Celtics will also send the Cavaliers forward Jae Crowder, centre Ante Zizic and the rights to the Brooklyn Nets' unprotected 2018 first-round pick as compensation.

Cavs agree to deal Kyrie Irving for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and 2018 Nets pick, source told ESPN. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) August 22, 2017

Cavs and Celtics on verge of a deal: Kyrie Irving for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and 2018 Nets pick unprotected, sources say — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) August 22, 2017

Sources: Boston, Cleveland on trade call now with league office. Deal is done. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 22, 2017

Shams Charania of The Vertical first reported news of a potential deal between the two teams.

Irvin will not have to wait very long to see his former Cavalier teammates as the Celtics will travel to Cleveland on Oct. 17 to kick off the 2017 NBA season.

Earlier this off-season, multiple reports emerged that the 25-year-old Irving was unhappy in Cleveland and wanted to be traded from the club. It was also reported that the former first overall pick of the Cavs had wanted out ahead of the 2016-17 season, just months removed from the team's 2016 Finals victory — its first championship in franchise history.

With LeBron James under contract with the Cavaliers only for the upcoming season, and the forward failing to vocalize his commitment to the Cavaliers long term, it has been speculated that Irving would like to leave before Cleveland goes through a 2017 version of James' infamous "decision".

Since losing to the Golden State Warriors in this year's Finals, Cleveland has appeared to be in a state of turmoil. The team fired the architect behind its three-year consecutive Finals run, David Griffin, and has dealt with a myriad of reports surrounding James' future with the team.

Irving has lived up to his billing since being drafted by the Cavaliers in 2011 out of Duke. He took home Rookie of the Year honours, and was named an All-Star four times in his six seasons to date. He holds career averages of 21.6 points per game and 5.5 assists.