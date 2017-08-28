NEW YORK — The New York Mets terminated David Wright's rehab assignment because of shoulder pain and ruled Yoenis Cespedes out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.

The banged-up Mets announced on Monday that Wright was returning to New York to be re-examined later this week. Wright had played third base Friday and Saturday at Class A St. Lucie after serving as the designated hitter a few days earlier.

Wright was just three games into his rehab as he tried to return after neck surgery last year for a cervical disk herniation. Wright had trouble throwing in spring training, and defence figured to be his toughest test on the rehab assignment.

"After playing in a few games, I continued to have shoulder pain," said Wright, who hasn't played in the majors since May 2016. "So I decided to go to the doctor and get it checked out. Will make any decisions going forward after my appointment."

Mets manager Terry Collins said Saturday he didn't know when Wright might be ready and just wanted to see the 34-year-old stay on the field.

"I just hope he's able to keep playing," Collins said. "That's the key for me."

Cespedes strained his right hamstring running the bases in Washington on Friday night. An MRI confirmed the strain, which requires a recovery time of six weeks, ending Cespedes' season that has been marred by injuries.

The 31-year-old outfielder was limited to 81 games and hit .292 with 17 home runs and 42 RBIs.

The Mets also say outfielder Michael Conforto will have a second opinion Tuesday on his dislocated and torn left shoulder after being examined in New York on Monday.

Starter Matt Harvey, who has been on the disabled list since June with a shoulder injury, is scheduled to throw a bullpen session in Cincinnati on Tuesday and is expected to start Friday against Houston. Fellow right-hander Noah Syndergaard (torn lat muscle) long-tossed Monday and is expected to throw a 25-pitch bullpen session on Wednesday.

The Mets were off Monday before beginning a three-game series at Cincinnati Tuesday.