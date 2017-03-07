The Los Angeles Chargers released three veteran players Tuesday, just two days before free agency opens in the NFL.

The team announced they've parted ways with cornerback Brandon Flowers, offensive lineman DJ Fluker, and receiver Stevie Johnson.

The 31-year-old Flowers spent the past three seasons with the Chargers but only played six games last year due to injury. He finished with 28 tackles and an interception in 2016.

Fluker is expected to draw interest as a free agent in part because of his versatility. The 2013 first round pick played both tackle and guard during his time with the Chargers.

Johnson missed all of last season recovering from a knee injury after playing just 10 games in 2015, his first year with the team.