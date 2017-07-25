The Dallas Cowboys cut wide receiver Lucky Whitehead for doing nothing wrong.

According to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Whitehead's agent said all charges for his client were dropped and the warrant rescinded because police had the wrong guy in the shoplifting case Whitehead was linked to over the weekend.

Per agent Dave Rich, all charges were dropped for former #Cowboys WR Lucky Whitehead. Warrant rescinded. Cops had the wrong guy. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2017

The Cowboys released Whitehead on Monday when it appeared he was arrested for stealing about $40 worth of food and drink at a convenience store, according to reports.

It's unclear at this point if the Cowboys will re-sign Whitehead, now that his name has been cleared.