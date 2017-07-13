Manchester City's big summer of spending is set to continue.

The BBC reports Pep Guardiola's side will complete the signing of Tottenham Hotspur right-back and England international, Kyle Walker. The transfer fee is believed to be close to £50 million.

Walker, 27, came up in the Sheffield United academy before signing for Spurs in 2009. After loan spells back with the Blades and at Queens Park Rangers and Aston Villa, Walker staked a place in the Spurs' starting XI in 2011 and went on to be named PFA Young Player of the Year in 2012.

Capped 27 by England, Walker has made 183 appearances in all competitions for Spurs and was included in the PFA Team of the Year this past April with Spurs finishing runners-up in the league behind Chelsea.

When the move is completed, Walker will become City's third major signing of the summer joining goalkeeper Ederson, who came over from Benfica, and midfielder Bernardo Silva, signed from Monaco.