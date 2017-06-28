Los Angeles Clippers point guard Chris Paul will opt-in on his contract and be dealt to the Houston Rockets according to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo Sports.

After Chris Paul agreed to opt-in on contract, Clippers are trading All-Star guard to the Houston Rockets, league sources tell @TheVertical — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 28, 2017

The Rockets will send Patrick Beverley, Sam Dekker, Lou Williams and a 2018 first round pick to the Clippers to complete the deal. According to Sam Amick of USA Today, the first round pick is top-three protected.

Sources: After Paul informed Clippers he'd sign w/ HOU in FA, teams agreed to deal sending Beverley, Decker, Williams and 2018 FRP for Paul. https://t.co/9Lk9FPEPbu — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 28, 2017

Paul has spent the last six seasons as a member of the Clippers, after a controversial trade the first had him going to the Lakers from the New Orleans Hornets. The 32-year-old is a perennial all-star and considered one of the best point guards in the game. He has averaged 18.7 points and 9.9 assists over the course of his 12-year NBA career.