The Dallas Cowboys are releasing veteran quarterback Tony Romo on Thursday, according to a report from ESPN's Todd Archer and Adam Schefter.

Let the Romo recruiting in Houston and Denver begin. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2017

​Thursday is the first day the Cowboys are able to classify Romo as a post-June 1 cut. The move allows the Cowboys to split his cap hit into $10.7 million in 2017 and $8.9 million in 2018.

Romo, 36, missed much of 2015 and 2016 with a compound fracture of his L1 vertebrae. Romo was healthy enough to get back on the field late in the season for the Cowboys, but rookie Dak Prescott's play was too impressive for owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jason Garret to ignore.

Romo only played four games in 2015 before his injury, posting a completion percentage of 68.6 with 5 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. For his career, he has a QB-rating of 97.1 and finishes with the most yards and passing touchdowns in Cowboys' franchise history. He made his debut in 2004.

Both the Denver Broncos and the Houston Texans, among other teams, are said to be interested in Romo.

The Broncos are no strangers to this type of situation, signing an injury-riddled Peyton Manning back in 2012.