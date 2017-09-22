According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert will not play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers due to back and knee injuries.

Eifert missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday putting his status for Sunday's game up in the air before finally being reported that he will not play. It's the latest in a long list of injuries for the fifth-year tight end. In 2014 he played only one game due to a dislocated elbow, missed three games in 2015 due to a neck stinger and injured his ankle in the Pro Bowl that required surgery and last year missed half the season due to a back injury.

In December the 27-year-old underwent back surgery to repair the issue, but the 0-2 Bengals will have to monitor Eifert closely if this back problem is revealed to be similar to what he experienced last season.

The former Notre Dame product has been mostly ineffective so far this season, with four receptions for 46 yards.