Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network report that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is preparing to be out between three and six weeks because of a disc issue in his back.

Rapoport cites a source that says that Flacco will miss at the very least a week or two, which would cause the quarterback to miss the start of Ravens training camp which begins on Thursday.

News of Flacco's back issues was first reported by Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun.

The Ravens have had marginal success since winning the Super Bowl during the 2012 season, of which Flacco was named the game's MVP. The team has qualified for the playoffs just once in the four seasons since, losing in the divisional round during the 2015 postseason.

The 32-year-old Flacco’s performance was subpar last season, throwing for 4317 yards while also posting a 20:15 touchdown to interception ratio. Two seasons ago, the former first-round pick managed to play in just 10 regular season games.

During the 2016 off-season, the Ravens inked its perennial starting QB to a three-year extension, which reportedly included $40 million guaranteed. In his nine-year career, Flacco has never been named to a Pro Bowl.