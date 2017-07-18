Manu Ginobili is coming back.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the soon-to-be 40-year-old Argentine guard will return for a 16th season with the San Antonio Spurs this fall.

A three-time All-Star, Ginobili made $14 million a season ago. He appeared in 69 games for the Spurs last year, all of the bench, averaging 7.5 points and 2.7 assists in 18.7 minutes a night.

Originally taken in the second round of the 1999 NBA Draft, Ginobili was a key member of Spurs teams that won NBA Titles in 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014. He also claimed a gold medal with Argentina at the 2004 Athens Summer Olympics.

For his career, Ginobili has averaged 13.6 points, 3.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Wojnarowski also notes that the Spurs continue to work on a new deal for Pau Gasol. The 37-year-old Spaniard opted out of his deal earlier this summer in order to offer the Spurs more cap flexibility.