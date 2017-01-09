The Cleveland Browns have lost one of their offensive coaches to the college ranks.

According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, Browns assistant head coach/passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton has accepted an offer to join Jim Harbaugh's staff at Michigan in the same position.

Former Browns Asst HC Pep Hamilton had accepted an offer to become Michigan's Asst HC/passing coordinator, per school source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2017

Hamilton was with the Browns for just last season, and was in charge of a passing game for a team that had five different quarterbacks see time behind centre.

Hamilton spent 2010 on Harbaugh's staff at Stanford as the team's quarterbacks coach.