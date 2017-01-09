38m ago
Report: Hamilton leaves Browns, joins Michigan
TSN.ca Staff
The Cleveland Browns have lost one of their offensive coaches to the college ranks.
According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, Browns assistant head coach/passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton has accepted an offer to join Jim Harbaugh's staff at Michigan in the same position.
Hamilton was with the Browns for just last season, and was in charge of a passing game for a team that had five different quarterbacks see time behind centre.
Hamilton spent 2010 on Harbaugh's staff at Stanford as the team's quarterbacks coach.