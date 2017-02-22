The Atlanta Hawks are finalizing a trade for power forward Ersan Ilyasova from the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for centre Tiago Splitter and a second round draft pick, according to a report from The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Hawks and 76ers will also swap second round picks as part of the deal, according to Wojnarowski.

Ilyasova will provide the Hawks depth in the front court down the stretch. The 29-year-old is averaging 14.3 points per game and 5.9 rebounds per game. He started the year with the Oklahoma City Thunder before getting traded to the 76ers.

Splitter is averaging 5.6 points per game and 3.3 rebounds per game this season. The 32-year-old is on an expiring contract.