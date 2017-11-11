Jose Aldo's opportunity to reclaim his featherweight crown will happen sooner than expected.

MMA Fighting's Ariel Helwani reports that Aldo (26-3, 8-2 in UFC) will step in for the injured Frankie Edgar to take on champion Max Holloway (18-3, 14-3 in UFC) at UFC 218 from Detroit's Little Caesars Arena on December 2.

Holloway defeated Aldo for the UFC Featherweight Championship on June 3 in Rio de Janeiro by third-round TKO.

Aldo had been scheduled to fight Ricardo Lamas at UFC on FOX 26 from Winnipeg on December 16 as that card's main event. No replacement fight for Lamas has been made as of yet.

Edgar withdrew from the fight earlier in the week after incurring an undisclosed injury in training. He's not expected to need surgery.